Alfred Kristensen
1934 - 2020
BORN
June 28, 1934
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
University Of Iowa
Alfred Kristensen's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory in Burlington, IA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home
3940 Division, Burlington, Iowa 52601
Nov
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home
3940 Division, Burlington, Iowa 52601
Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory
