Alfred Lenoci
1943 - 2020
BORN
May 17, 1943
DIED
November 27, 2020
Alfred Lenoci's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Craft Memorial Home Inc in Port Chester, NY .

Published by Craft Memorial Home Inc on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
