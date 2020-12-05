Menu
Alfred McCalla
1947 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1947
DIED
December 1, 2020
Alfred McCalla's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Draucker Funeral Home in Ogallala, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Draucker Funeral Home website.

Published by Draucker Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Draucker Funeral Home
700 N. Spruce Street, Ogallala, NE 69153
Dec
7
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Draucker Funeral Home
700 N. Spruce Street, Ogallala, NE 69153
Dec
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
, Maxwell, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Draucker Funeral Home
