Alfred Register
1939 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1939
DIED
March 26, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity United Methodist Church
Alfred Register's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, March 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Royal Hall Funeral Home in Clinton, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Royal Hall Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
Dec
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
1690 Trinity Church Rd, Magnolia, North Carolina 28453
Royal Hall Funeral Home
