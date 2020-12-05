Menu
Alfred Sherer
1919 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1919
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Eastside High School
Alfred Sherer's passing at the age of 101 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler in Butler, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler
212 N. Broadway, Butler, IN 46721
Nov
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler
212 N. Broadway, Butler, IN 46721
Nov
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Blue Creek Cemetery
Township Road, Haviland, Ohio 45851
GUEST BOOK
I am so sorry for the family's loss. You all took me under your family's wing and made me feel a part of what a family is to be like. You all showed me love and my fondest memory of Mr. Sherer was him taking me to his garden showing and telling me all about the flowers and plants. Memories I will always cherish from my childhood was your parents and you all.
Until we all meet again in our fathers kingdom. Peace and comfort to you all.
Love always Barbie Hall
BARBARA HALL-LOWE
Friend
November 25, 2020