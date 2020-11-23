Alfred Sillers's passing at the age of 62 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ridgelawn Funeral Home in Gary, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alfred in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home website.
Published by Ridgelawn Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
