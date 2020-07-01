Alice Aurelia Leslie Trumbull, 85 was born February 26, 1935 and passed away peacefully at home in Ogden, Utah Monday, June 29th, 2020.



Alice was predeceased by her parents, Oliver and Betsy Leslie, Sister Jerry Lee Paulus (Albert), brother Oliver Kit Leslie, her husband Walt Trumbull and her former husband Bob Wickam (Mary) and Son, Bobby. She is survived by her daughters Lori Berrett (Joe), Cheri Wickam and Robin Mosel (Doug). She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Alice was born in Bonners Ferry Idaho. She was 21 when she went on a full time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with her parents in the Southern States mission. They were the first parent/child missionaries in the church. Alice later moved to southern California where she raised her family. When her husband, Walt passed away she moved with her daughter Cheri to Northern Utah where the rest of her children and grandchildren had previously moved. Alice loved the Lord and was a shining example of faith and love to all around her. Her favorite song/statement was "Have I done any good in the world today?" She lived by that. She was a talented artist excelling in anything she put her mind to. She loved people and always had a happy joyful countenance. She touched so many lives and all that knew her loved her. Family was everything to Alice. She taught her children and grandchildren many silly songs and could remember the cutest rhymes and ditties. Being mostly deaf she loved to sing even though she couldn't. We know that she is singing now and having a joyful reunion with her parents, sister and all those who went before her.



A private celebration of life will be held by immediate family because of the current restrictions. You can send condolences to Alice's family at 805 E 1550 N. North Ogden, UT 84404





Published by Legacy from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.