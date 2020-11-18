Menu
Alice Bock
1947 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1947
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Alice Bock's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd. in Houston, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd. website.

Published by McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd. on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave., Houston, Pennsylvania 15342
Funeral services provided by:
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
