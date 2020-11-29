Alice Brandenberger's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON in Clifton, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alice in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON website.
Published by CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.