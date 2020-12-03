Menu
Alice Cox
1932 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1932
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion Auxiliary
Alice Cox's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Benson in Benson, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Benson website.

Published by Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Benson on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Benson
301 W. Main St., Benson, North Carolina 27504
Dec
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel, Benson
301 West Main Street, Benson, North Carolina 27504
Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Benson
