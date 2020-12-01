Menu
Alice Cummings
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 4, 1941
DIED
November 24, 2020
Alice Cummings's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
William F. Conroy Funeral Home, Inc.
2944 Chartiers Ave., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15204
Nov
30
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Ascension Church, St. Philip Parish
114 Berry St., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15205
Funeral services provided by:
WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
