Alice M. Fishburn
1931 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1931
DIED
November 30, 2020
Of Forest Hills, Formerly of Munson, PA, age 88, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Preceded in death by her parents, William Fishburn and Mary (Havran) Fishburn.

Loving sister of Esther (the late Paul) Schwab, the late Shirley Walk, and the late Dolly (surviving spouse, John) Conklin.

Adored aunt of many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Alice worked for many years for the U.S. Federal Reserve. She greatly enjoyed caring for and spending time with her family.

There will be no visitation or service.

Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 1111 Monroeville Ave.; Turtle Creek, PA 15145; (412) 823-9350.

Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
