Alice B. Fisher







Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother passed away peacefully October 25, 2020.



She was born to George and Margaret Zacher February 12, 1929 in Balta, North Dakota, she was the youngest and last surviving of four children, two brothers, and a sister.



On October 16, 1948, she married Donald "Bud" Fisher, together they had three sons, Craig B (Susan), Terry V (Cindy) and Steven D (Angie). They were married 59 years at the time of Bud's passing 2007. She has 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Alice has been a lifelong member of the Catholic faith, she loved to visit with family and friends.



Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.