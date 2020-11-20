Menu
Alice Green
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1933
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Wounded Warrior Project
Alice Green's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Archer Funeral Home in Lake Butler, FL .

Published by Archer Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Archer Funeral Home
55 N. Lake Avenue, Lake Butler, Florida 32054
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Archer Funeral Home
55 N. Lake Avenue, Lake Butler, Florida 32054
Funeral services provided by:
Archer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.