Alice Harleman
1928 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1928
DIED
November 24, 2020
Alice Harleman's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum in Arcanum, OH .

Published by Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kreitzer Funeral Home
204 N. Main St., Arcanum, Ohio 45304
Dec
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Kreitzer Funeral Home
204 N. Main St., Arcanum, Ohio 45304
Funeral services provided by:
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
