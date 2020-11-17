Menu
Alice Hoskins
1970 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1970
DIED
November 14, 2020
Alice Hoskins's passing at the age of 50 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hager Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street, Brandenburg, Kentucky 40108
Nov
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street, Brandenburg, Kentucky 40108
Hager Funeral Home
