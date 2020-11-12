Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alice Jermakowicz
1921 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1921
DIED
November 8, 2020
Alice Jermakowicz's passing at the age of 99 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Noga Funeral Home, Inc. in New Castle, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Noga Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Noga Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Noga Funeral Home, Inc.
P.O Box 190, 1142 S Mill St., New Castle, Pennsylvania 16103
Funeral services provided by:
Noga Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.