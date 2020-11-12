Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alice Marques
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1936
DIED
November 8, 2020
Alice Marques's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scott & Kedz Home For Funerals in Belford, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Scott & Kedz Home For Funerals website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Scott & Kedz Home For Funerals on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals
153 Church Street, Belford, New Jersey 07718
Nov
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals
153 Church Street, Belford, New Jersey 07718
Funeral services provided by:
Scott & Kedz Home For Funerals
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.