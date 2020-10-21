Alice J. (Friez) Matheys



Age 84 of Turtle Creek, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Wayne Matheys. Loving mother of Patricia L. (husband, Gill) Sanchez and Christy A. (husband, Jack) Newman. Adoring grandmother of Bradley (wife, Pamela) Lloyd, Leslie (husband, Brian) Thomas, and Mitchell and Jordan Newman. Great-grandmother of Reagan, Weston, Lilyan, Bennett, and Abram. Also survived by her siblings, Paul (wife, Carol) Friez, Fred (wife, Norma) Friez, David (wife, Marsha) Friez, and Cheryl (husband, Timothy) Bridge; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Russell E. and Margaret J. (Brush) Friez; and brothers, Harold, Russell, Charles, and Richard Friez. Alice retired from the University of Pittsburgh where she worked as an administrative assistant for the Pittsburgh Council for International Visitors. She was a longtime member of the Electric Heights United Methodist Church and was active in the church choir and also served on the board. Alice was an avid Steelers fan, but most importantly, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Electric Heights United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park. Arrangements by the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen of Greater Pittsburgh, 1133 S Braddock Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.