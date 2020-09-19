Age 96 of Pitcairn, PA, passed away on September 18, 2020. Born on June 19, 1924 she was the daughter of the late Louis and Annie (Betz) Eichelberger and the wife of the late Thomas McCloskey. Alice spent most of her life as a homemaker, caring for everyone around her. She will always be known as mother figure to everyone, not just her immediate family. She is survived by her children; Thomas (Grace) McCloskey, Stan (Gloria) McCloskey, Robert J. McCloskey, Darlene (Michael) Crivaro; grandchildren, Thomas Lee McCloskey, Michelle McCloskey, Stan (Norma) McCloskey, II, Christine (Brigitte) McCloskey, Michael (Brittany) Crivaro, II, Matthew (Dana) Crivaro; great-grandchildren, Taylor Lee Miller, Caysi (Ryan) McElhaney, Nash McCloskey, Baylee McCloskey, Elizabeth McCloskey, along with many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband she is also preceded in death by her son Keith McCloskey. The family would like to send a special thanks to everyone at Gallagher Home Healthcare and Hospice for all the care and support that they gave Alice and her family. Family and friends will be received Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Due to the current health concerns only 25 people will be permitted in the building at a time and masks are required. Interment will be at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.