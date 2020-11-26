Menu
Alice Mitchell
1951 - 2020
BORN
September 6, 1951
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Army
Alice Mitchell's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries in Robinson, TX .

Published by Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S. IH 35, Waco, Texas 76706
Funeral services provided by:
Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries
