Alice Pemberton
1926 - 2020
BORN
August 17, 1926
DIED
October 8, 2020
Alice Pemberton's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, October 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels in Camarillo, CA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary Magdalen Church
25 N. Las Posas Rd., Camarillo, California 93010
Oct
16
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Camarillo
1075 E. Daily Dr., Camarillo, California 93010
Funeral services provided by:
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
