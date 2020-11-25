Alice Pemberton's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, October 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels in Camarillo, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alice in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Griffin Family Funeral Chapels website.
Published by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.