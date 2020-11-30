Menu
Alice Privette
1937 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1937
DIED
November 23, 2020
Alice Privette's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carlisle Funeral Home in Tarboro, NC .

Published by Carlisle Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Edgecombe Memorial Park
Hwy 258, Tarboro, North Carolina 27886
Funeral services provided by:
Carlisle Funeral Home
