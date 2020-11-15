Menu
Alice Rising
1923 - 2020
BORN
October 25, 1923
DIED
November 14, 2020
Alice Rising's passing at the age of 97 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Funeral Home website.

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Lagrange
200 Church Street, LaGrange, Ohio 44050
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
