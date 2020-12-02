Menu
Alice Siegle
1939 - 2019
BORN
February 25, 1939
DIED
October 27, 2019
ABOUT
American Legion Auxiliary
Alice Siegle's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, October 27, 2019 has been publicly announced by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory
214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Nov
2
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
All Saints Parish, New Riegel Site
41 North Perry St., New Riegel, Ohio 44853
