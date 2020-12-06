Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alice Ssa
1931 - 2020
BORN
March 25, 1931
DIED
December 4, 2020
Alice Ssa's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home in Marlborough, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alice in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
Wilson Street, Marlborough, Massachusetts 01752
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.