Alice Woods
1937 - 2020
BORN
April 1, 1937
DIED
November 20, 2020
Alice Woods's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

Published by Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St, Springfield, OH 45506
GUEST BOOK
In loving memory of a wonderful aunt . We will love you and miss you always. Rest in paradise Aunt Alice,
I love you, your niece Kellie Sparks
Kellie Sparks
Family
November 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tehri Brown and Family
Friend
November 24, 2020