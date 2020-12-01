Menu
Alicia Hanaway
1990 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1990
DIED
October 26, 2020
Alicia Hanaway's passing at the age of 30 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home in North Vernon, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service
115 South State Street, P. O. Box 112, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Nov
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service
115 South State Street, P. O. Box 112, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Funeral services provided by:
Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home
