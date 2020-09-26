Aline Hadley Hull, age 100, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was only 16 days away from her 101th birthday.



She was born on October 11, 1919 in Plain City, Utah to George William and Rosezell Drake Hadley. She moved to West Weber with her family when she was about nine years old. She attended school in West Weber and Weber High School. After high school, she worked for Continental Bakery in Ogden.



On January 30, 1941, Aline married Delbert Ray Hull in the Salt Lake Temple. They had five children, Suzanne, Ray, Janice, Nancy and Diane.



Aline and Delbert built a small grocery store in Hooper in 1947. They owned and operated the Hull Grocery Store. Aline was always very supportive in helping at the store. Later in life, Aline went to work for Bon Marche in Ogden. She worked there for 24 years. Upon retirement in 1981, her hobbies were numerous. She has made many quilts and afghans. One day, Aline was approached by her ward members to teach them how to crochet a pineapple doily. She created the pattern herself and has had more than 180 of them for family and friends. Aline has touched many people's lives by giving and sharing her talent of sewing. When she was 90 years old, she started teaching a crochet class in her home. That crochet class is still going today.



Aline served faithfully in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spent many years as a Primary teacher and counselor. She served 16 years as a Sunday School teacher. Aline and Delbert served nine years as the historian for the Hooper Stake. She has a very strong testimony of Jesus Christ.



Aline is survived by her five children, Suzanne (Gary) Spencer, Ray (Maurine) Hull, Janice (Craig) Lewis, Nancy (Lindsay) Howe, Diane (Blake) Miller; 23 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Vonda Allen and one sister-in-law, Jean Hadley. She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, Delbert, a grandson, Braden Howe, three brothers, Elmer, Dan and Ez Hadley and two sisters, Helen Campbell and Florence Hadley,.



The family would like to thank Mt. Ogden Rehabilitation Center, Inspiration Home Health and Hospice, especially, Camille, Alisha, Tammy, Allison and Silvana for their special care of Aline.



On Aline's 100th birthday, October 11, 2019, the family had a very fun and wonderful party. We had a celebration of Aline's life and legacy.



A Family and Friends Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Hooper Cemetery, 5301 South 6300 West. There will be no visitation due to Covid19. The family asks that all who attend wear a mask and bring a chair to sit on.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



