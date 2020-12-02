Alissa Shamer's passing at the age of 26 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walter Scott Skupny Funeral Home in Roseville, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alissa in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walter Scott Skupny Funeral Home website.
Published by Walter Scott Skupny Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
