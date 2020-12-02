Menu
Alissa Shamer
1994 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1994
DIED
November 23, 2020
Alissa Shamer's passing at the age of 26 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walter Scott Skupny Funeral Home in Roseville, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walter Scott Skupny Funeral Home website.

Published by Walter Scott Skupny Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Walter Scott Skupny Funeral Home & Cremation Services
28605 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, Michigan 48066
Funeral services provided by:
Walter Scott Skupny Funeral Home
