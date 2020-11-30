Menu
Alistair Munro
1929 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1929
DIED
November 21, 2020
Alistair Munro's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc in Dunnellon, FL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave, Dunnellon, FL 34432
Nov
30
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Florida National Cemetery
6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, Florida 33513
Nov
30
Committal
1:30p.m.
Florida National Cemetery
, Bushnell, Florida
There is so much I'd like to say...
But I think I'll just say that I have much Love, Respect, and Gratitude for an exceptional Man, who I loved like a Father.
Until we meet again, Dad...
Love, "Blossom "
Cindy Janson
Friend
November 28, 2020