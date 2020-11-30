Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Allan Demaray
1949 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1949
DIED
November 27, 2020
Allan Demaray's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH in Beulah, ND .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Allan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barbot Funeral Home-Beulah
1301 Hwy 49 N., Beulah, North Dakota 58523
Dec
1
Burial
2:00p.m.
Twin Buttes Congregational Cemetery
RR1, Twin Buttes, North Dakota 58636
Funeral services provided by:
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.