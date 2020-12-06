Menu
Allan Falby
1962 - 2020
BORN
August 27, 1962
DIED
December 2, 2020
Allan Falby's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank J. Barone Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY .

Published by Frank J. Barone Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Frank J Barone Funeral Home
4502 Avenue D, Brooklyn, New York 11203
Dec
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Frank J Barone Funeral Home
4502 Avenue D, Brooklyn, New York 11203
Funeral services provided by:
Frank J. Barone Funeral Home
