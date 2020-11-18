Menu
Allan Franz
1946 - 2020
BORN
February 25, 1946
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Allan Franz's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Koop Funeral Home in Crosby, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Koop Funeral Home website.

Published by Koop Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Crosby
619 Poplar Street, Crosby, Minnesota 56441
Funeral services provided by:
Koop Funeral Home
