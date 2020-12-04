Menu
Allan Frei
1948 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1948
DIED
December 3, 2020
Allan Frei's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by DuBore Funeral Home - Warren in Warren, MN .

Published by DuBore Funeral Home - Warren on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
DuBore Funeral Home
424 West Wentzel, Warren, Minnesota 56762
Funeral services provided by:
DuBore Funeral Home - Warren
