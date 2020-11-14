Menu
Allan Lunn
1949 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1949
DIED
November 5, 2020
Allan Lunn's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester in Manchester, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Allan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester website.

Published by Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street, Manchester, CT 06040
Nov
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Truth Baptist Church
60 Burnham St., South Windsor, Connecticut
GUEST BOOK
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.