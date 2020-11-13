Allen Brookshire's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erickson and Brown Funeral Home in Taft, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Allen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Erickson and Brown Funeral Home website.
Published by Erickson and Brown Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.