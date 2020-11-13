Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Allen Brookshire
1928 - 2020
BORN
May 19, 1928
DIED
November 7, 2020
Allen Brookshire's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erickson and Brown Funeral Home in Taft, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Allen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Erickson and Brown Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Erickson and Brown Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
West Side District Cemetery
440 E. Cedar St., Taft, California 93268
Funeral services provided by:
Erickson and Brown Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.