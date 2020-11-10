Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Allen Carter
1931 - 2020
BORN
June 27, 1931
DIED
July 31, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Allen Carter's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, July 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by John F. Yasik Funeral Services in Wilmington, DE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Allen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John F. Yasik Funeral Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by John F. Yasik Funeral Services on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.