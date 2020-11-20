Menu
Allen Fink
1980 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1980
DIED
November 15, 2020
Allen Fink's passing at the age of 40 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Archer Funeral Home in Lake Butler, FL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Archer Funeral Home
55 N. Lake Avenue, Lake Butler, Florida 32054
Nov
24
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Archer Funeral Home
55 N. Lake Avenue, Lake Butler, Florida 32054
Funeral services provided by:
Archer Funeral Home
