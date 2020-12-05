Allen Lindeman's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc in Barberton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Allen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
