Allen Manzo
1942 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1942
DIED
October 13, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Allen Manzo's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations in Boca Raton, FL .

Published by Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
22094 Lyons Rd, Boca Raton, Florida 33428
Funeral services provided by:
Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations
