Allen Spencer
1933 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1933
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
United States Army
Allen Spencer's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Throop Funeral Home in Coopersville, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Throop Funeral Home website.

Published by Throop Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Throop Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
Liesel Meijer
November 16, 2020
Dear Sue and Family,
We hope you feel surrounded by the warmth of friendship and prayers at this time of great loss. Allen clearly was a man who lived life to the fullest, helping so many and making this world a brighter place by his good works in all. And it is also clear that his spirit, devotion to others and love of life now live on in all of you and your remarkable family. With heartfelt sympathies,
Liesel and Hank Meijer
Liesel and Hank Meijer
Friend
November 16, 2020
Dear Family of Al Spencer,
We are so sorry for your loss and our sympathies.
We have many warm memories of your Dad/Grandfather. He was a great guy and he was always so proud of his family. Loving life is what comes to my mind when I think of Al. Enjoy your memories. You had a great Dad/Grandfather. Love for all and prayers for Al.
Mary and David Cicerone
Mary and David Cicerone
Friend
November 16, 2020
cameron okeefe
November 16, 2020
Dear Spencer’s - what a lovely obituary and tribute to a great man! Thanks for including our parents in his legacy!
Renee (Zimmer) Butts
November 16, 2020
I only did two funerals with Al, but he was someone you would never forget. He greeted me like I was part of the North Honor Guard family. In that short time with Al his love for family shone like a bright star.
So sorry for your loss. May God surround your family with love and comfort. Heaven has gained a very special angel.
Lynn Allen
Kent County Veterans Honor Guard.
Lynn Allen
Acquaintance
November 16, 2020