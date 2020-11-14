Menu
Allison Holton
1989 - 2020
BORN
January 22, 1989
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
relay for life
Allison Holton's passing at the age of 31 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home in London, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Allison in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home website.

Published by Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street, London 43140
Funeral services provided by:
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
