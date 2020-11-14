Menu
Alma Brooks
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1935
DIED
November 9, 2020
Alma Brooks's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home - Alamogordo in Alamogordo, NM .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home - Alamogordo website.

Published by Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home - Alamogordo on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
, Carrizozo, New Mexico
Funeral services provided by:
Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home - Alamogordo
