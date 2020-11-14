Menu
Alma Forepaugh
1923 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1923
DIED
October 30, 2020
Alma Forepaugh's passing at the age of 97 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by L C May Funeral Services Inc. in Anderson, IN .

Published by L C May Funeral Services Inc. on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
L.C. May Funeral Home
2024 Madison Avenue, Anderson, Indiana 46016
Funeral services provided by:
L C May Funeral Services Inc.
