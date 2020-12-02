Menu
Alma Gann
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1933
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Alma Gann's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Russell Funeral Chapel in Moncks Corner, SC .

Published by Russell Funeral Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Chapel
