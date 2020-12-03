Menu
Alma Nash
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 1931
DIED
November 30, 2020
Alma Nash's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street, New Carlisle, OH 45344
Dec
5
Service
11:00a.m.
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street, New Carlisle, OH 45344
GUEST BOOK
My husband Carl Payne just told me a story about Elmer Nash. He told me about how she would give him haircuts when he was younger and a lot younger and how she came up with some special scissors planking shears to keep it from looking like it was a fresh haircut and it worked and it was great and that is the memory he had that stood out one of many many memories of a beautiful person.
Carl and Marcia Payme
Friend
December 2, 2020
Marcia Langlois Payne
December 2, 2020
I am a neighbor of Alma and George. They were the nicest couple and Alma was so sweet! I would walk my dog past their house and chit chat with them if they were outside sitting on their porch. They would feed the birds their leftovers and my dog would want to eat it! We sure miss them! Brenda and Josie
Brenda Souders
Neighbor
December 2, 2020