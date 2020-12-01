Menu
Alma Soares
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1933
DIED
November 17, 2020
Alma Soares's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Lihue, HI .

Published by Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
