Alma Tobin
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1934
DIED
November 7, 2020
Alma Tobin's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. in New Kensington, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. website.

Published by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home
217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, Pennsylvania 15068
Funeral services provided by:
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
Such a beautiful lady, my sincerest condolences to the family. She is at peace now and whole again. Love and blessings to you all.
Manuela DeLaCruz
Friend
November 10, 2020
Brenda Crump
November 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Jeannie was so beautiful and she always made me laugh. She always had a pot of coffee on when I would visit. She missed Calvin and Jody so much, it was heartbreaking for all. I hope she is playing cards with Calvin and Jody in Heaven. I will miss you Jean and Love you always-Sharon Huggins xo
Sharon Huggins
Friend
November 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sharon Huggins
Friend
November 9, 2020