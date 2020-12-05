Menu
Alma Vandertie
1931 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1931
DIED
November 29, 2020
Alma Vandertie's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay in Sturgeon Bay, WI .

Published by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
Our sincere sympathies to the entire family. Heaven gain a precious soul. We cherish the memories of so many good times with Alma.
Jim & Jeanne Junion
Friend
December 1, 2020
Alma was a beautiful person. She’d attend the polka dances. She was a great friend. May she Rest In Peace.
Mary Ouradnik
Friend
December 1, 2020